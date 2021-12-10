Morada Victoria East hosts lighted Christmas parade.

Morada Victoria East will host a lighted Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 for their residents.
The parade participants will be lining up at the JCPenney parking lot, 8106 N. Navarro St., at 5:45 p.m. and will do a drive-thru parade to kick off the holiday season.
The public is invited to take part by decorating their cars or make signs with the family member's name on it.
People who would like to participate in this event should RSVP to Karen Slusher 361-575-3978 or kslusher@MoradaSeniorLiving.com.
