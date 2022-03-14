Morada Victoria East will have a neighborhood Outdoor Marketplace from 2-5 p.m. Friday at 501 E. Larkspur St.
Activities include local artisans, food trucks, live music, and community tours. All shoppers will receive tickets with each purchase to enter to win raffle prizes.
For more information contact Karen Slusher, senior lifestyle counselor, at 361-575-3978.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.