Morada Victoria East will host a blood drive on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parking lot at 501 E. Larkspur St.
All donors can choose from one of the new t-shirts available in the Donor Store or from hundreds of e-gift cards.
Morada Victoria East will host a blood drive on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parking lot at 501 E. Larkspur St.
All donors can choose from one of the new t-shirts available in the Donor Store or from hundreds of e-gift cards.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Wayne Kroll said:
What are 49% of voters worried about then? Does the NBC poll mean that 89% of voters does not see Jan 6 as threat to 'democracy'?
Kay Ullman said:
Believe the Advocate should have an article Democracy vs Fascism......
Kay Ullman said:
believe the advocate should have an article on DEMOCRACY -vs-FASCISM....just saying
LEONARD SADDLER said:
What has happened to the ones that have been caught?
Mike Gomez said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.