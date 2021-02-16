As of Tuesday morning, more than 50,000 households in the Crossroads remained without power. Statewide, more than 4 million people remain without power. Some local residents told The Advocate their homes have not had heat for more than 36 hours.
Victoria resident Jeannie Decker, 51, said she, her husband and her granddaughter have been without power continuously since about 11:15 p.m. Sunday night. Temperatures in their apartment have dropped to 40 degrees.
Decker, who has diabetes and breathing trouble, has been unable to plug in her CPAP machine, making it difficult to sleep each of the last two nights. She said she is concerned her insulin will go bad in the refrigerator.
"We haven’t even gotten a break to say, 'Let’s get a light turned on, give these people time to take a quick shower, let these people to warm up the place,'" Decker said. "It’s so frustrating."
ERCOT, the agency that regulates Texas' electrical grid, said Tuesday it expected to restore electricity to some households this afternoon as generators come online and additional thermal generation and wind and solar output becomes available. Neither the timing nor the number of households expected to get electricity back was immediately clear.
"The number of controlled outages we have to do remains high," said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT's senior director of system operations. "We are optimistic that we will be able to reduce the number throughout the day."
We should be able to restore some customers this afternoon due to additional wind & solar output, & additional thermal generation that has told us they expect to become available. But, the amount we restore will depend on how much generation is actually able to come online.— ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 16, 2021
This morning, Victoria Electric Cooperative said it had 9,000 customers without power. In a Facebook post, VEC said 27 of its 55 circuits are out due to ERCOT's mandated cutbacks, along with one circuit in Port O'Connor that is down due to electrical issues and another in Port Lavaca that South Texas Electrical Cooperative is working to restore.
Those who have been without power since 3 a.m. should call VEC's office at (361) 573-2428.
American Electric Power continues to report more than 20,000 outages in the Crossroads, with widespread outages in Victoria, Port Lavaca, Goliad, Refugio, Yorktown, Palacios, El Campo and Ganado. Thousands of STEC customers are without power in Victoria, Jackson, Wharton, Calhoun and Matagorda counties. Nearly 3,000 San Bernard Electric Cooperative customers are without power in the Hallettsville area, and about 500 Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative customers are powerless in Lavaca and DeWitt counties.
ERCOT implemented what it called "rolling outages" early Monday morning after more than 34,000 megawatts of power generation were forced off the state's grid due to extreme weather conditions. State officials initially said these outages would last no longer than an hour, but Monday morning, Woodfin said the outages would last hours and likely extend into Tuesday.
The agency said it was forced to implement widespread outages after 34,000 megawatts of power generation capacity went offline across the state Sunday night into Monday due to extreme winter weather. Another 18,500 megawatts went offline last night, ERCOT said this morning on Twitter.
Danielle Satterfield lost power at her home in Yoakum Monday morning. Her power flickered back on for about 45 minutes Monday, just long enough for her to cook a pot of taco soup on the stove, and another half hour Tuesday morning. Otherwise, it has remained off for hours at a time.
The temperature at her home is dropping, so her brother-in-law bought a propane tank and started a fire in their garage to help Satterfield, her mother, her two children and her nieces and nephews stay warm. Last night, the family had to huddle together in bed to stay warm.
Satterfield she doesn't understand why power has been restored for such brief stretches, or why her family has gone without electricity while other homes in town have yet to lose power.
"It's record lows in Texas," she said. "I don't know why any provider would let a household go without electricity right now."
