Plans for more than $32 million in Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery grants were approved Monday by the Texas General Land Office for communities affected by Harvey, including about $28.7 million in the Crossroads.
Local projects approved were in Calhoun County, the cities of Refugio, Victoria, Rockport and Bayside, according to a news release from the Texas General Land Office.
The $32 million is a fraction of $413 million the Texas General Land Office has allocated to infrastructure projects in Harvey-impacted communities as part of recovery efforts backed by $5.676 billion from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The vast majority of the projects are for street improvements and facilitating proper stormwater conveyance to provide continued street access during rain events and reduce the impact of future flooding, which local leaders prioritized during the application process after the hurricane exposed infrastructure weaknesses.
Inadequate drainage facilities and undersized culverts prohibited stormwater from draining effectively during the storm, which inundated drainage systems and posed threats to public health, safety and welfare, according to state records.
In Victoria, insufficient flood gates along the Guadalupe River in southwest Victoria prohibited stormwater from draining effectively. Surveyors went door-to-door last May to ask residents in the south and southwest areas of Victoria about drainage issues before finalizing plans for the $6 million the city was allocated.
That money will be used to replace four flood gates and construct three stormwater pumping stations, which City Engineer Ken Gill said will outfit Victoria with more reliable protection during heavy rainfall events.
The stormwater pump stations will further protect low-lying neighborhoods at risk of flooding by pumping stormwater over the levee and into the river when the floodgates are closed.
"It is a great project to update those to current standards and a more reliable gate or flood prevention system," he said.
In addition to flood and drainage facilities, the more than $5.9 million allocated to Calhoun County will fund a new Magnolia Beach Fire Station, an array of improvements to Little Chocolate Bayou Park and a specialized radio system throughout the county.
The new Magnolia Beach Fire Station will be critical for residents should another storm hit the region, said County Commissioner David Hall of Precinct 1, who recalls how important the station was for residents who could not evacuate during Hurricane Harvey.
"I'm really surprised that the building made it through the hurricane," he said. "It really made us aware of how strategic that place is to getting aid to that immediate area ... Port Lavaca is so far away and if SH 316 becomes impassable, the Magnolia Beach Fire Department is the only assistance they will get."
Part of Harvey recovery is mental, which some of the improvements planned for Little Chocolate Bayou Park on West Austin Street serve, Hall said.
The funds will allow the county to furnish and install covered picnic areas, new parking facilities, playground equipment and walking paths at the park, as well as rebuild a fishing pier and add a few other amenities, according to state records.
"You wouldn't immediately look at the Chocolate Bayou Park in that light until you start looking at what it does for the quality of life for people as far as disaster recover is concerned," Hall said. "Having something like it is stress relief and that can be really important for members of our community."
