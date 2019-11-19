A dense morning fog is forecast to give way to warm afternoon sunshine Tuesday.
A dense fog advisory remained in effect until 9 a.m. with a high of 78 degrees and clear skies in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, increasing cloud cover and a low of 60 degrees are predicted.
Wednesday, patchy fog is expected before 8 a.m. with a 20% chance for rain that afternoon, cloudy skies and strong winds.
Gusts could reach 28 mph.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 66 degrees are forecast with strong winds.
