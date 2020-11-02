Prior to the Oct. 15 meeting, Mary Jo Smith served as greeter and Historian Charlyne Abshire displayed the previous year’s scrapbook. In the absence of President Maurice Williams, Gale Helweg conducted the first official meeting of 2020-2021. Helen Williams led the collect and the pledges to the flags before introducing Lane Johnson, of the Gulf Bend Center.
Johnson’s topic was “How to Live Positive Through Unpositive Times.” His encouraging presentation dealt with making wise choices, having positive attitudes, extending kindness, and staying connected. An honorarium will be sent to the Gulf Bend Center.
A business meeting followed. Secretary Helen Williams read the minutes of the Aug. 24 meeting, which were approved. Treasurer Helweg distributed the August and September financial reports, which were filed. Helweg also gave a Clubhouse update. It was announced the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs District Meeting will be held Oct. 24 in Pleasanton. The club will provide five backpacks for CASA to be sent to the meeting. In keeping with Johnson’s advice to reach out, members were reminded to send greetings to those who could not attend.
The next meeting will be Nov. 19 and will have a patriotic emphasis with guest speaker Linda Lloyd-Zannini’s presentation entitled “Yankee Doodle Dandy Was a Girl.”
