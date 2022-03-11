The Feb. 17 meeting of the Morning Study Club was called to order by President Bonnie Jones with Charlyne Abshire serving as greeter and Josie Rivera leading the Collect and pledges to the American and Texas flags.
Dolores Tyng introduced the speaker Judie Allen, who is a is descended from an ancestor who sailed on the Mayflower and is a member of The Society of Mayflower Descendants. She was previously the National Assistant Governor of the organization and is currently the Texas State Governor. Her program gave a detailed educational account of the Mayflower, its 102 passengers, and the resulting Mayflower Compact, a model for the United States Constitution. In her presentation she dispelled numerous common misconceptions about the occupants. For example, the women did not wear drab black clothing, rather bright colorful attire. Other facts and statistics were equally informative and interesting.
After the program, business of the Club ensued. Secretary-Treasurer Gale Helweg read the minutes, called roll, and gave a financial update.
President Jones discussed several upcoming dates of importance. Friendship Day is scheduled for March 16 with State Rep. District 30 Geanie Morrison featured as the guest speaker. The Alamo District Spring Convention will be April 9. Both occasions will involve the three Federated Women’s Club in Victoria. Responsibilities for the occasions as well as that regarding the outgoing District President were outlined.
The meeting concluded after Dolores Tyng was thanked for acquiring the interesting speaker and a Sunshine Report was given.
