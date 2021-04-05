At 10 a.m., President Maurice Williams called the March 18 meeting of the Morning Study Club to order.
La Nelle Billings led the Collect and the pledges to the American and Texas flags.
Martha Jones of Decora led the Federation Song accompanied by Gale Helweg. The Federation Creed was then led by Bonnie Jones.
Victoria College board member Josie Rivera introduced Jennifer Kent, president of Victoria College. Kent presented an informative and impressive program regarding plans for the college. Planning involves both the academic and technical areas of study as well as student services. An honorarium in Kent’s name was sent to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
After thanking Decora for the refreshments, decorations and name tags, Williams adjourned the meeting.
