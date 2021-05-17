The Morning Study Club held its last meeting of the program year with an end-of-year luncheon at the Club at Colony Creek on May 6.
Attendees were greeted by Charlyne Abshire before a brief business meeting was conducted.
With President Maurice Williams presiding, a motion passed to make a contribution to the Patrons of the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse in memory of Janie Garcia.
The luncheon agenda began with Helen Williams serving as chairman of the day, and Mary Margaret Rieger leading the Collect and pledges to the flags. The Federation Creed was read in unison.
On this National Day of Prayer, Gale Helweg’s invocation included an emphasis on the blessing of the nation after which lunch was served.
Following lunch, Maurice Williams presented gifts to her board members and a plaque to Al Helweg, who assisted the club in many ways on many occasions during the year.
Incoming President Bonnie Jones gave the tribute and a crystal cross to Williams as the retiring president.
The following officers for 2021-2022 were installed by Mary Jo Smith, who used a creative rainbow theme representing the Club’s colors: Bonnie Jones, president; Helen Williams, vice president; Gale Helweg, secretary-treasurer; Janis Rollins, press reporter; Mary Margaret Rieger, parliamentarian; Helen Williams, federation counselor; and Charlyne Abshire, historian. The newly installed president was thanked for the table decorations, and the meeting was adjourned.
