President Maurice Williams called the April 15 meeting to order to celebrate the Morning Study Club’s 86th birthday.
The Collect and the pledges to the flags were led by Janis Rollins. Secretary Helen Williams read the minutes of the March 25 called meeting, and Treasurer Gale Helweg gave the financial report. The minutes were approved, and the treasurer’s report was filed.
Helweg also reported that at the Alamo District meeting, the club yearbook scored 100, enabling Morning Study Club to become a Gold Star Club. Rollins gave a short report on Sallie Ward Beretta, a San Antonio Federated Clubwoman. Beretta was called “The Bluebonnet Lady,” because of her conservation efforts to protect the state flower from possible extinction.
Williams then introduced Dr. Stephen L. Turner, a retired pediatrician as well as a current author of historical fiction that is based on personal experiences and other data. Turner’s entertaining stories began with an ancestor who emigrated from Ireland in 1749. He continued his discussion and readings by tracing his family and their peers through South Carolina and Georgia and into Texas.
After the meeting adjourned, members and their guests enjoyed a salad luncheon and birthday cake. The next meeting will be the May 6 President’s Luncheon and installation of the 2021-2022 officers that were announced by Helen Williams of the nominating committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.