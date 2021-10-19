The Morning Study Cub held two called meetings to prepare for the official beginning of the 2021-2022 year, which starts with the Oct. 21 meeting, according to a news release.
On June 17, Helen William, vice president and program director, held a meeting in her home to establish the yearly calendar of events. Programs and chairmen of the day were selected as well as special occasion dates.
Additional business included the approval of a new member, who will be formally introduced at the first meeting, and the announcement of the annual Victoria College scholarship recipient. The meeting concluded until the regularly called meeting in August.
The second called meeting was called to order by President Bonnie Jones on Aug. 17 at the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse. Mary Margaret Rieger led the Collect and pledges to the American and Texas flags. Jones then revealed her timely theme: “Facing Challenges in a Pandemic World.”
Routine business followed with reading the June 17 minutes, giving the financial and treasurer’s reports, presenting the budget, and giving the federation report. Specific program dates, speakers and titles will be reported at appropriate later dates. In conclusion, Jones restated that monetary donations will be made to Hospice of South Texas at the next meeting. Historian Charlyne Abshire requested suggestions for special and service projects. With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.