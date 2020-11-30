On Nov. 19, Vice President Bonnie Jones called the meeting of the Morning Study Club to order and led the Collect and pledges to the flags. Chairman of the Day Janis Rollins introduced her guest, Helen Hultquist, and then introduced the speaker, Linda Lloyd-Zannini.
Lloyd-Zannini’s presentation was titled, “Yankee Doodle Dandy Was a Girl,” which gave an overview of her years as a United States Marine from January 1968 until January 1971. Her enlistment and service, primarily in California, was extraordinary. At that time, not so many women served in the military. After her obligation, she earned two degrees that enabled her to serve in a civilian capacity, working for the YMCA with at-risk children. The program was informative as well as interesting. Her honorarium will be sent to Christ’s Kitchen.
A business meeting followed. Helen Williams read the Oct. 15 minutes, which were approved. Gale Helweg gave a financial update, which was filed, and reported on the district meeting. Penny Swan requested refreshments for the Dec. 17 Christmas meeting if held. La Nelle Billings read a letter of appreciation from the CMC Auxiliary for Marge Rode’s memorial and one from the VC scholarship recipient for educational expenses.
Jones adjourned the meeting after announcing the membership will be surveyed regarding holding the Dec. 17 meeting.
