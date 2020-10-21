Following CDC guidelines, the Morning Study Club met on Aug. 20 with Maurice Williams presiding.
The meeting finalized interrupted 2019-2020 business with an installation of officers by Penny Swan using the Collect and an observance of the club’s 85th birthday with appropriate refreshments and music played by Gale Helweg. This year’s theme is “Serving Is a Privilege.”
Routine business began with Helen Williams reading the March 10, 2020, minutes and Gale Helweg providing financial reports from February as well as the proposed budget. Helen Williams stated the previous year’s financial records were in order.
Honors and awards included the following: Past president’s pin to Maurice Williams (2019-2020); membership Ppns for years served to Helen Williams (40), Don Beth Junkin, Betty Mercer, Mardy Ratliff (35), and Jo Ann Alford, Nell Pittman (25). A memorial for Marge Rode was read at the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs state convention with one from the club being sent to the Citizens Volunteer Auxiliary.
Significant announcements were made and motions were passed. August marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. Two state awards and two district awards were won. Kaleigh Ware was awarded the club scholarship to VC. The club will meet the third Thursday from October through April and on the first Thursday in May. No refreshments will be served except on special occasions. The fundraiser theme will be Mardi Gras.
Lane Johnson was the speaker on Oct. 15.
