State Rep. Geanie Morrison was appointed to the Windstorm Insurance Legislative Oversight Board on Thursday to oversee issues relating to the Texas Windstorm Instance Association.
The board will receive information about proposed rules by TWIA, monitor the adequacy of rates, association operations and coverage availability.
It's required to provide a report with recommendations for any legislative action deemed necessary and an analysis of any problems identified no later than Nov. 15 to the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the house.
Morrison is joined by three appointed in the house and four in the senate.
"My district, and many people along the coast are still trying to get back to normal life after Hurricane Harvey and working with TWIA and managing windstorm and hail insurance is a big part of that," she said in a news release.
Morrison recently traveled to Corpus Christi for a TWIA board meeting, where she testified against a proposed 5% rate increase and testified against a 10% rate increase in August, according to the news release.
The association backed down on proposed rate increases in both instances.
