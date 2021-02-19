The majority of residents in Victoria should have some water pressure, according to a Friday night news release.
The announcement comes after the city began restoring water into the southern low pressure plane Friday morning.
The city has procured more than 230 pallets of bottled water to supply local medical providers and relief organizations. The city is also on a waiting list to receive water from the American Red Cross, although it is unknown when and if the city will have enough water for mass distribution.
"Providing bottled water remains difficult as communities across Texas are under boil water notices," said the news release.
Victoria remains under a boil water advisory. According to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines, the city must first maintain a consistent high water pressure of 20 pounds per square inch for the notice to be rescinded.
Water from the system must then be tested to verify that the water is free of contaminants. The testing process may be delayed as communities across the state submit water samples, the news release said.
City of Victoria Communications Director Ashley Strevel, Mayor Rawley McCoy and City Manager Jesús Garza held a virtual press conference about the city's water at 4 p.m.
