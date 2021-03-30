Mother Cluckers Flea Market will have more than 100 vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2031 Kohl Road near Schroeder.
“It’s Easter weekend, so people want someplace to take their families coming into town. I’ve been receiving lots of calls,” said Jennifer Heibel, the founder of the market. “So we’re expecting 800 to 1,000 people throughout the day, maybe more. It will probably be our biggest market yet.”
The vendors will sell crafts; handmade items, antiques, garage sale-type items, women’s and children’s boutique items, homemade cottage foods such as jellies, pickles and hot sauces, and ceramics, among other merchandise. Two photographers also will have booths.
A group of children who belong to the Pageant Zone will sell baked goods donated by Frosted in Port Lavaca as a fundraiser.
The market is located about 15 miles outside Victoria, but the drive is pretty, and the booths are setup under the huge, old oak trees for a beautiful setting, Heibel said.
“We have a huge variety, and we are extremely family and pet friendly,” Heibel said.
The Easter Bunny and a clown will be on-hand along with the market’s mascot, Mr. Mother Clucker.
“The kids just have a blast,” Heibel said. “A mother commented that her daughter went home after the market and put the next event on the calendar because she had so much fun. I love that kids love it, too.”
The market will have a Golden Egg Hunt where each vendor will hide a golden egg, and the person who finds it will win a prize of the vendor’s choice, such as a percentage off merchandise or a gift basket.
Nick Russell will provide live music with Brandon Mills, and food trucks will sell tacos, seafood and snack foods, such as funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreos. Elotes and Spudzz will sell corn-on-the-cob and baked potatoes, and snow cones and lemonade will be for sale, too. Guests can enjoy their meals and snacks at picnic tables under the trees.
For the first time, the market will host a Washer and Cornhole Tournament sponsored by Framily Closet, one of the vendors. There will be a cash payout, and those interested need to sign up for the tournament by 11 a.m.
Heibel started hosting the market every other month in March 2020. She started with 45 vendors, and the event has grown to consistently attract just over 100 vendors. Parking is not an issue with 20 available acres.
“Hosting the event every other month gives customers something to look forward to and vendors time to regroup because many of them sell out,” Heibel said.
