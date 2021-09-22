On Friday, the Motorcycle Cannonball, a cross-country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured in 1929 or earlier, will stop in Victoria for the night.
Steve Klein, owner of Steve Klein Custom Builder, is the sponsor of the Motorcycle Cannonball stop in Victoria, according to a news release.
The event bills itself as the most difficult antique motorcycle endurance run in the world.
The riders will reach their end-of-day stop at the Victoria Mall, 7800 N. Navarro St., beginning about 4 p.m. Motorcycles will be on display from approximately 4-6 p.m. in the Sears parking lot. The public is invited to meet the riders and view the motorcycles. There will be live music, and several of the local car clubs will present a car show in the adjacent lot from 5-8 p.m.
The theme for this year’s event is “Border to Border." The route starts on the U.S. side of the Canadian border in Sault Ste Marie, Mich. on Sept. 9 and proceeds 3,715 miles south, ending at South Padre Island just north of the Mexican border on Sept. 26. This 15-day endeavor is challenging, as riders could endure fatigue, mental exhaustion, cold, heat, elevations, and all the ferocious elements of Mother Nature, not to mention the demands of keeping their ancient machines in running order. Riders will navigate the course of the Cannonball with the assistance of paper maps. No GPS routing is allowed. They will be able to meet up with their support crews only when they reach each day’s final destination.
No Motorcycle Cannonball event follows the same route twice, so this will be the only time this event will come through Victoria. Additional information can be found at motorcyclecannonball.com and www.facebook.com/motorcyclecannonball.
