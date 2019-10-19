A motorcyclist was critically injured early Saturday morning in a collision that involved a pickup on Houston Highway.
The crash occurred about 2:25 a.m. and was in the 2700 block of Houston Highway, directly between Citizens Medical Center's parking lot and McDonald's restaurant.
The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Citizens after Victoria firefighters worked to revive the victim.
The driver's door on the pickup was heavily damaged.
How the crash occurred, the medical condition of the injured driver and the names of those involved were not available as of 3:35 a.m.
Victoria police officers closed traffic in both directors on Houston Highway as they investigated the crash.
Check back with VictoriaAdvocate.com as more details about the crash become available.
