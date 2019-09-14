The sound of rumbling motorcycle engines filled the air Saturday as more than 100 people participated in the ninth Heroes Thunder Run.
The Crossroads chapter of the Reguladores organized the event to support Warrior’s Weekend.
The Reguladores are a law enforcement motorcycle club that is made up of retired and active law enforcement and military members as well as civilians.
“We’ve got guys from Vietnam all the way up through the current conflicts,” said Herschel Buck, president of the Crossroads chapter of the Reguladores.
The Crossroad chapter of the Reguladores coordinates the escorts for the buses during Warrior’s Weekend.
Warrior’s Weekend provides the opportunity for hundreds of combat- wounded veterans to travel to Port O’Connor for a weekend of fishing and celebrating freedom. The nonprofit pays for the veterans’ travel, lodging, meals and all activities during the three-day event.
“We wanted to raise money for them as a specific event rather than just show up and support,” Buck said.
Dian Patterson, core support with Warrior’s Weekend, said the Heroes Thunder Run is one of 42 events that is affiliated with Warrior’s Weekend.
Friday night, there was a pre-party at Aero Crafter where participants could register early.
Saturday at 11 a.m., motorcyclists began the run at Atzenhoffer’s Velocity Powersports and continued to five additional locations, including Rusty Jo’s Bar and Grill, 5D Steakhouse & Lounge, Monster Burger Sports Bar and Grill and The Barn.
The first 125 participants to register received a meal ticket and T-shirt.
Jimmy Bailey participated in the Heroes Thunder Run for the first time.
“It’s hot, but it’s been fun,” Bailey said. “It’s an excuse to get to ride and to support the Warrior’s Weekend.”
Motorcyclists arrived at The Barn in Mission Valley to end the run about 3 p.m. Other supporters joined the event for dinner, a live auction, door prizes, merchandise and more.
“We love all the soldiers, but this is especially for the wounded guys,” Buck said.
