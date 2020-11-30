Motto Mortgage will host a food drive to benefit the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11, according to a news release.
The event will be held at the Northcross Shopping Center near Jason’s Deli. It will be a drive-thru event in order to practice appropriate COVID-19 protocols and keep everyone safe.
“We can get the food from the back seat, liftgate, or trunk of donor vehicles,” said Teri Murray, senior loan originator an operations manager for Motto Mortgage.
The Food Bank will also be on site during the day. Foods that are needed include canned proteins such as nut butters and canned tuna, chicken, salmon or ham; low-sodium soup, stew and chili; low-sodium canned vegetables; dry or canned beans; no-sugar-added canned fruit or apple sauce; whole grain pasta and brown rice; oatmeal, low-sugar cereal and granola bars; whole grain crackers and popcorn; shelf-stable milk; and cooking oils, sauces and basic spices. Items not needed include junk food; items with glass or cellophane packaging; expired food; food without labels; homemade food; food with damaged packaging; and high-sugar and sodium foods.
The Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger was founded as a way for the nationwide network to give back to the communities it serves every day. The network organizes food drives across the country.
“This is such a critical time of year and, in particular, a year where we see so many in need,” Murray said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.