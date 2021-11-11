Sean O’Brien, 64, of Karnes City, bid $1,000 for an opportunity to appear in a film in an online auction benefiting the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch earlier this year, and he won.
O’Brien plays a cameraman in one of the first scenes of the movie, “Chocolate Lizards,” which takes place in a small Texas community called Buffalo Gap.
“It gives him bragging rights,” said David Phillip, of Karnes City, owner of a dozen Texas radio stations who helped finance the film along with many others during his 40-year involvement in the movie industry.
The PG-rated, feel-good film focuses on the adventures of down-on-his-luck oil driller Merle Luskey and the younger, Harvard-educated Erwin Vandeveer. The movie’s title refers to the dark brown, lizard-skin boots that Luskey gave as a gift to his son before he died.
Thomas Haden Church, one of the stars of the 2004 hit “Sideways,” plays Luskey, while Rudy Pankow, “the newest Hollywood heartthrob,” plays Vandeveer. The cast also includes Carrie-Anne Moss of “The Matrix” fame, and Bruce Dern, star of more than 100 films during his long, illustrious acting career.
“I’ve had some small acting roles in the past — stage acting and commercials — but not for a long time,” O’Brien said. “So when this came up, I thought it might be fun, and it’s for a good cause.”
O’Brien, a real estate broker and lead singer for the Sean O’Brien Band, has other claims to fame. About 25 years ago, he competed on the popular television show “American Gladiators” and won, making him the oldest winner, he said. He also was first runner-up when his wife sent his photographs to a model search for covers of romance novels. Some of the authors preferred his looks to the winner’s, so they flew him to New York, and he graced the jackets of several books.
The budget for “Chocolate Lizards” was about $10 million, Phillip said. The theatrical release of the film is planned for the summer of 2022. For those who want to tune into Phillip’s No Bull Radio Network, two stations air in the Victoria area — KQBQ 100.1 FM and KIBQ 105.9 FM.
“It’s all for the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch that does so much for kids and needs support from the local communities,” Phillip said. “I’m proud to have the opportunity to help them out. They’re good people.”
