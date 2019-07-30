The Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization will host an open house Aug. 5 for residents to learn about the transportation planning process and offer input on travel in Victoria.
The open house will be held as the MPO develops its Metropolitan Transportation Plan, a 25-year plan that serves as a framework for transportation planning through 2045, according to a news release from the city. The plan is used to anticipate future transportation needs and decide how to prioritize the expenditure of federal, state and local funds that become available for projects.
The open house will be a come-and-go event where attendees can view a poster gallery showcasing information on congestion, safety and growth trends, among other topics, the news release said. The goal of the event is to gather feedback on how the community would like to see transportation funding spent. Attendees will be able to write comments or submit them electronically.
Residents can also view the information and share input by taking an online survey at the project website, victoria2045.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.