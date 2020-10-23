The Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Edna will host its 35th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, in the Jackson County Services Building parking lot.
Due to COVID-19, this is a drive-through event only. There will not be indoor dining.
The meal, consisting of turkey and dressing with all the trimmings, will be served from 10:30 a.m. until all the food is gone. The meal is for anyone and is free of charge.
Everyone is invited to drive through the line and pick up a plate with no questions asked and no one needs a ticket to receive a plate. Organizers only ask that people take one plate per person.
Delivery for shut-ins will be available by calling Mary Ann Jones at 361-782-5911 or Fannie Griffin at 361-771-2398 by Nov. 20.
Volunteers are needed for the Thanksgiving Feast. Set-up volunteers are needed from 7a.m. until the start of the event; delivery volunteers will begin at 9:30 a.m. and clean up volunteers will work from beginning to end. Volunteer greeters will hand out plates beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, to volunteer or contribute toward the Thanksgiving Feast, call Mary Ann Jones at 361-782-5911 or mail donations to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 631, Edna, Texas 77957.
