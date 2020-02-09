More than a dozen firefighting agencies on Saturday kept a vehicle fire from spreading throughout the Aransas Wildlife Refuge.
Several departments were dispatched at 12:12 p.m. While en route, officials in the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department, Tivoli VFD, Austwell VFD and Lamar VFD were informed the fire had ignited surrounding grass.
A news release posted Sunday on the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page said conditions had been favorable on Saturday for the fire to quickly get out of hand. But requests were dispatched for additional aid to get the situation under control.
“Four counties came together and the teamwork was awesome,” the statement read.
Responding departments were Port Lavaca FD, Seadrift VFD and Magnolia Beach VFD and 6-Mile VFD from Calhoun County; Lamar VFD, Fulton VFD and Rockport VFD from Aransas County; Austwell VFD, Tivoli VFD, Bayside VFD, Woodsboro VFD, Refugio VFD, Refugio County SO and Refugio County EMC from Refugio County.
Aransas Wildlife Refuge firefighters also responded, and the Beeville VFD had units ready to respond, according to the news release.
“All of these individuals gave up their Saturday afternoon to come together and help each other out,” according to the news release. “Everyone worked together and this fire was brought under control, with no one getting hurt and everyone going home.”
