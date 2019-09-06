An electrical fire burned about 35 acres of thick brush between U.S. 59 and Old Highway Road near Telferner on Friday, according to the Victoria Fire Department.
One person suffered minor injuries and was transported to a Victoria hospital, authorities said.
No buildings or other structures were damaged in the fire, said Kevin Allen, battalion chief for the Victoria Fire Department.
Multiple agencies, including the Victoria Fire Department, the Inez Volunteer Fire Department, the Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Quail Creek Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the fire, said Rusty Knezek, chief of the Inez department.
The fire was reported at about 4:40 p.m. Friday, and the last fire truck left the scene at about 9:45 p.m., Allen said. Authorities currently believe malfunctioning power lines caused the blaze.
