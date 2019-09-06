Multiple agencies responded to a fire near U.S. 59 on Friday, according to the Inez Volunteer Fire Department.
The Inez Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page Friday evening photos of a large fire near a railroad track on U.S. 59 north past Telferner.
Multiple fire departments, including the help of a helicopter, responded to the fire, according to the news release. The fire was said to be under control about 8 p.m. Friday, according to the news release.
Information on how the fire started was not available Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.