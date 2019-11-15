Mumphord's Place BBQ, one of the original stops on the Coastal Texas Barbecue Trail, will be featured on the television show “The Texas Bucket List” on Sunday, according to a news release.
In 2015, the Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau created the Coastal Texas Barbecue Trail that features Victoria’s favorite barbecue joints and some of the best barbecue in the state to promote the city's authentic Texas barbecue scene.
Brothers Ricky and Keith Mumphord have been serving up old-school smoked meats since 2000, but their methods go back even further. Since 1904, the Mumphords have been celebrating supersized family reunions with massive barbecue feasts. The Mumphord brothers took this family tradition and turned it into a thriving BBQ business that quickly became the talk of the town.
The program's host, Shane McAuliffe, will feature a special platter built for "The Texas Bucket List" filled with chicken, sausage, brisket, ribs, turkey and pork chops, along with some legendary sides, including green beans and potato salad.
Every day, the brothers arrive early at Mumphord’s Place to fire up the pit the way their father and uncles did before them, with fresh mesquite and oak firewood. Although they continue to grow in popularity, Mumphord’s Place never sacrifices their family’s classic methods of smoking meats.
The Texas Bucket List is an award-winning television series that shares the joy, wonder, beauty and excitement of Texas. Each week, McAuliffe sets out to add more people, places, food and music to a list that every Texan should experience. McAuliffe has been recognized with numerous television broadcast excellence awards including a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, the Lone Star Emmy Award, the Barbara Jordan Media Award, several Telly Awards, and multiple Texas Association of Press Broadcasters awards. He’s a native of Round Rock, Texas and attended The University of Houston.
Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Joel Novosad said it is exciting to see the Mumphord brothers to get the recognition.
“Every barbecue enthusiast in Victoria has heard of Mumphord’s, and this show will help spread the word across the rest of Texas,” Novosad said. “All of the members of the Texas Coastal Barbeque Trail serve up great food in an authentic atmosphere. The television feature will help Victoria shine as a destination for great barbecue in Texas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.