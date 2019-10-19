There is a huge mural painted on the north side of the building at 212 S. Main St. known as ‘Soiree’. The mural, overlooking a parking lot and easily seen from both Main and Santa Rosa, shows what appears to be the facades of buildings that may have been in Victoria 100 or more years ago. Newcomers to Victoria as well as many current residents sometimes wonder about the buildings shown and the two individuals portrayed in the upper levels of the buildings.
When was the mural painted, and why? Who are the two individuals shown?
For the answers, we have to go back in time to about 1850, when Victoria was only 26 years old. The State of Texas at that time was 5 years old.
A mercantile store was established about that time by a man named Abraham Levi. He had a large safe in his store – which, in those days, a historic poster on today’s Santa Rosa Street tells us, was all that was needed to establish a bank.
By 1875, Levi had separated his mercantile business from banking and opened A. Levi & Co., Bankers adjacent to the mercantile store. By 1910, this bank would become the Levi Bank & Trust Company, and by 1923 it would be the Victoria Bank & Trust Company.
In 1940, the Victoria Bank & Trust opened a five-story art-deco building at the corner of South Main and Santa Rosa streets. By 1970, additions had been made to the north and east of the original structure. In 1985 the Victoria Bank & Trust remodeled its building at Main and Santa Rosa and changed the name of the facility to One Twenty Main Place, a business and personal banking center. An old department store on the southeast corner of Main and Santa Rosa was demolished, and a parking lot was built there to serve One Twenty Main Place Business Center. The mural under discussion overlooks that parking lot. It was commissioned by Victoria Bank & Trust in 1984.
The buildings portrayed in the mural are those that once stood on South Main Street, where today’s One Twenty Main Place stands.
In September 1985, new banking facilities for the Victoria Bank & Trust were opened in O’Connor Plaza, giving the bank two downtown locations. A grand opening was held for the dual facilities – One Twenty Main Place plus O’Connor Plaza – with guided tours, music, entertainment, historical displays and tributes to the Texas Sesquicentennial. The mural, which was started in 1984 in anticipation of the completion of construction, was finished in 1985 and dedicated as part of the festivities of the grand opening.
But what about the two individuals? There’s a man in a window closest to Main Street who appears to be holding a broom. Farther down, a boy is leaning from a window, tossing a paper airplane.
The man with the broom is a tribute to Alonzo White, a long-term building maintenance employee of the Victoria Bank & Trust, who holds the record, even today, for the greatest number of years served as an employee of the bank. Alonzo began working at the bank in 1922 and retired after 42 years of service.
But who is the little boy tossing paper airplanes out the window?
Would-be comedians have, for years, bandied about various names of one prominent Victorian or another as the model of the boy tossing the paper airplane.
The correct answer may be disappointing to many. It depicts only a moment of whimsy by the artists who painted the mural and represents no particular individual, according to a Victoria Bank & Trust spokesman and as reported in the Victoria Advocate on June 22, 1985.
The mural today, more than 35 years after its dedication, has not "Vanished from Victoria," but it is fading. Part is hidden behind a tree growing out of the sidewalk.
However, the Victoria Bank & Trust Company, which commissioned the mural, has "Vanished from Victoria" It was acquired by Wells Fargo in 1995.
Special thanks to VPI Executive Director Jeff Wright and Marie Adcock of the UHV/VC Regional History Center for assistance in writing this column.
