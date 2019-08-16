The Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting Hands-on History: Texas Plants 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Children will discover plants that grow in Texas and how they were used as medicine by Native Americans and early settlers. They will learn about the parts of a flower with coloring pages and make scent satchels from herbs.
Participants will make invisible ink from citrus and use berry ink to write notes. All of the activities at the come-and-go event are included in the museum's pay-what-you-want admission.
The museum also will host Home School Class: Toys and Games from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday. The curriculum is designed for home school students grades three to seven, and parents need to accompany their students to help with the activities.
The children will learn about traditional games, why they were played and who played them. They will make games using supplies provided by the museum and take them home. For example, the Game of Graces was a Victorian-era game that helped teach girls about proper posture, but boys eventually played the game too. The students also will learn the history behind some of the games that are still familiar today.
The class is $10 per student or $8 for museum members, and the deadline for registration is Saturday at www.museumofthecoastalbend.org.
