Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend invites children and families to participate in “Museum To-Dos” during the 2021 spring break.
“Participants will explore the world of ocean ecology, become backyard archaeologists, grow plants from seeds and learn orienteering with in-person or take-home activities,” said Greg Garrett, museum experience educator.
“History on the Go” kits will be available for pickup at the museum March 11-19. The cost for each kit is $5, or four kits can be purchased for $15. Preordering “History on the Go” kits is recommended as kits are limited. To preorder a kit, call 361-582-2559. In-person visitors will participate in free hands-on activities guided by the museum’s trained docents and educators.
Following is the schedule of in-person presentations:
• “Life in the Sea” – March 13 and March 19
• “Backyard Dog” – March 16
• “Watch it Grow” – March 17
• “Find Your Way” – March 18
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St.. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Admission to the museum is pay-what-you-want.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests to all Victoria College facilities are required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening. Social distancing is also required.
