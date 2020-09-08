The first installment of the Lunch and Learn series at the Museum of the Coastal Bend will be a panel discussion about the “Coronavirus at the Coastal Bend” exhibit from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.
The panel discussion will include Emree Weaver, chief photographer for the Victoria Advocate, and Bria Woods, executive producer-digital at the Victoria Television Group.
“The discussion will tell the stories behind a selection of photographs in the exhibit, what was going on when they took the photos, and what it meant,” said Heather Para, exhibits and collections manager for the museum.
The event will be digital-only and accessed through a link on the Museum of the Coastal Bend’s website. The discussion will not be in person.
“There will be an opportunity for viewers to ask questions at the end of the program,” Para said. “It’s always nice when you view an exhibit that is primarily visual to get a little bit of the back story. Some of these photos are really powerful without knowing the story, but when you have access to behind-the-scenes information about the circumstances of the people, the subjects of the photos, it gives them deeper meaning.”
Para said those who have not yet seen the exhibit in person might be enticed to see more of the images, while those who already have seen the exhibit will gain an added layer they did not get by just reading the captions and seeing the photos in the exhibit gallery.
“Coronavirus at the Coastal Bend” is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the museum.
The Lunch and Learn series is meant to stand in for, in part, the Stormont Lecture series, which had to be canceled because of the need for social distancing during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.