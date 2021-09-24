The John Brewer Chapter of Colonial Dames of the XVII Century members and guests met on Sept. 9 at the Club at Colony Creek for the chapter’s celebratory 25th anniversary luncheon.
Chapter President and Texas State Second Vice President Pauline M. Hendryx welcomed members and guests.
The chapter was fortunate to have Dorothy Thompson, National Colonial Dames president general, present. She shared her theme for her administration. State officers attending were Texas State Recording Secretary Janet Hicks and Texas State Librarian Kay Bakken. Margaret Phelps, one of the signers of the chapter’s charter 25 years ago, also was present.
Guest speaker Martha Hartzog, chairman of the Texas State Pocahontas Committee, gave a presentation titled, “Pocahontas: America’s First Ambassador.“
Jean Shores spoke on the chapter history, and Simone Tipton spoke on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, followed by a moment of silence. A welcoming ceremony for new members Rhonda Hahn, Martha Jones, Martha Tarkington and Maria Wheeler was held, and a yellow rose was presented to each of them.
Luncheon attendees participated in a silent auction to raise funds for the organization and service projects.
