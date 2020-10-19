The John Brewer Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century of Victoria is sponsoring National Colonial Heritage Month during the month of October.
Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy signed a proclamation recognizing Victoria’s participation in observing October as National Colonial Heritage Month and presented it to chapter members at the Victoria City Council Meeting Oct. 6.
Victoria citizens are encouraged to observe this month and remember the priceless legacy that we inherit with our citizenship in order to help preserve our rich culture and heritage with deep respect for the principles upon which our county was founded.
