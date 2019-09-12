National Hurricane Center classified system in Bahamas as a potential tropical cyclone

A low pressure system in the Bahamas was classified Thursday as potential Tropical Cyclone 9 by the National Hurricane Center.
The National Weather Service defines a potential tropical cyclone as a disturbance that is not yet a tropical cyclone, but capable of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land areas within 48 hours.
The system was southwest of the Bahamas and northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as of 8 p.m. Thursday.
Tropical storms warnings are were effect for the Bahamas, which was recently slammed by Hurricane Dorian.
The track and intensity of the system was still uncertain, but Thursday forecast showed a northwestward movement toward the Florida Peninsula with a shift to the north late in the weekend, according to a news release from the National Weather Service.
As of Thursday, no impact to South Texas is expected.
