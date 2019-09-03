National Hurricane Center issues warnings in the Gulf for Tropical Storm Fernand

Tropical storm warnings are in effect form Barra del Tordo, Mexico, to the mouth of the Rio Grande River for Tropical Storm Fernand, which was about 185 miles east northeast of Tampico, Mexico, on Tuesday afternoon.
The storm was named after strengthening from a depression to a tropical storm about 1 p.m., said Kevin Wagner, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Tropical Storm Fernand was moving west at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to a news release from the National Weather Service. The storm is predicted to move west toward the northeast coast of Mexico and weaken as it moves inland after making landfall Wednesday night.
Impacts to South Texas continue to include periods of heaving rain through Wednesday, with the most rainfall expected across the southern Coastal Bend, the southern Brush Country and Gulf Waters. Amounts will range from about one-half inch to 2 inches along the immediate coast with the highest amounts in the forecast for south of Port Aransas.
On Wednesday, a 20% chance of rain was predicted to continue with a high of 98 degrees. Mostly clear skies and a low of 75 degrees were forecast for that night.
The National Weather Service did not expect any significant flooding risks in the region as of Tuesday, though increasing long-period swells will result in a high risk of rip currents through Wednesday night. Minor coastal flooding is a possibility, with water levels approaching the dunes during peak high tide.
