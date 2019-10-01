Jizyah Shorts spent her Tuesday night dancing with children and law enforcement at a National Night Out party.
At the party at C3 Victory church on Crestwood Drive, Shorts taught her friend Chandler Foreman the line dance to “Copperhead Road.” Shorts said she invited Foreman, who was crowned Miss Texas in July, because she thought communities in South Texas like Victoria had been neglected by past pageant winners.
“There are a lot of people here who want to see this community be great,” Shorts said.
Shorts said people in the Crestwood community and the Christ’s Kitchen community, which also hosted a National Night Out party, want law enforcement to be more involved in their neighborhoods. The people who live in that area, she said, want law enforcement in their neighborhoods beyond just making arrests or traffic stops.
How well do you know your neighbors?
“There is a need and a want from community members to have positive relationships with law enforcement,” Shorts said.
National Night Out, an event observed nationwide, is an opportunity for law enforcement to show children that they can trust the police, said Austin Horner, a sergeant with the Department of Public Safety.
Like Shorts, Horner spent his Tuesday night dancing with kids, this time to the “Cupid Shuffle.” Horner said he has participated in National Night Out festivities since the beginning of his career with DPS.
“I really like connecting with the kids out here and showing them that we’re people, too,” Horner said.
Sam Hooker, 39, the pastor at C3 Victory, said the relationship between the police and the people they serve is growing stronger because both sides are making more of an effort. Hooker, who grew up attending the church he now works at, said he’s been a part of the Victoria community his whole life. As a child, Hooker said, he remembers police officers used to carry baseball cards with them.
“If you asked them for a card, they’d give you one,” he said. “That would cause conversation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.