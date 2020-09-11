The National Weather Service is monitoring two low-pressure systems that could bring storms to South Texas as one of the most active hurricane seasons on record continues.
The more powerful of the two systems, Tropical Depression Nineteen, is approaching the southern tip of Florida as of Friday evening. The system has sustained winds of 35 mph.
The cyclone is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico Saturday evening and move northwest across the eastern Gulf early next week.
Is it too soon to say whether Tropical Depression Nineteen will impact South Texas, the agency said.
Meteorologists are also monitoring a "broad low-pressure system" located across the north-central Gulf of Mexico.
This system, classified as a tropical disturbance, has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone.
The system is expected to move west and then southwest into the western Gulf early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
It is also too soon to determine whether the tropical disturbance will impact South Texas, but the National Weather Service will be providing additional updates this weekend.
Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene are moving westward in the Atlantic but both are expected to weaken well before reaching land, according to the National Hurricane Center.
