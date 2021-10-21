The blackbirds. Most of us see them daily, all black, often noisy and gregarious. We know that there are small ones and large ones, but that’s about as much as we pay attention to them.
But there is a world of difference between these different species, and some neat behaviors that we can learn about. There are many species from two very distinct groups of birds that make up the blackbird clans.
The largest of these birds belongs to the corvid group, which includes jays, crows and ravens. We normally only see one corvid species along our immediate gulf coast, the American crow, the bully of the bird world some say. They are big and noisy, but they are arguably one of the smartest birds out there.
American crows inhabit many of our habitats, including our more suburban areas. They live near the coast in tree lines near the coastal marshland, in the bottomland hardwood forests, open farmland, as well as our backyards. They seldom visit the beachfront. They scavenge and steal, as well as forage for their food. Their diet is made up of a myriad of foods, including earthworms, insects and other small animals, seeds, and fruits but also garbage, carrion and chicks they rob from nests. They are masters at survival.
American crows are very social birds and can form large flocks sometimes in the thousands. They are also very inquisitive, somewhat mischievous, and very quick learners that can solve problems. They defend what’s theirs aggressively, and don’t fear chasing away larger birds, including birds of prey such as hawks and owls.
Then there are the blackbirds that belong to the icterid group. This is a rather diverse group of birds, including blackbirds, cowbirds, grackles, bobolinks, meadowlarks and even the colorful orioles. The most noticeable of the icterid blackbirds are the great-tailed grackles. They are not as large as crows but often mistaken for them. The males are a dark shiny black, often with blue and green sheen to their feathers. Females have more subdued blacks and browns.
Their cousins, the boat-tailed grackles, are very similar but sound a bit different and have dark eyes instead of yellow. Boat-tales are only found along the immediate coast and marshes, and not inland. Great-tailed can be found everywhere. The common grackle is their smaller cousin, which only resides here during the winter months, often in large flocks. They look similar but are about two-thirds the size.
To round out this group are the smallest of this bunch. There is the red-winged blackbird with its bright red patch on its upper wing, the aptly named brown-headed cowbird with its dull brown head, and the less common bronzed cowbird with its hunchbacked appearance and bright red eye.
Both cowbird species are considered parasites as they use the nests of other bird species to lay their eggs in and often let those other birds raise their young.
This was not a problem in the past when they naturally followed the roaming buffalo herds, but as buffalo were replaced with stationary cows, cowbirds no longer roam vast areas and affect the same area birds over and over. This has led to a reduction in songbird populations, and since this was a man-made problem, in some areas, cowbirds are being manually controlled to save rare or endangered species.
No matter what people feel about this group of birds, the fact remains that they are smart, resourceful and highly entertaining to watch. I love watching them out the window of my office here at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory.
