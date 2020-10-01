Note from the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory: This is the first part of a short series on hummingbirds. We asked expert bird bander, Kay Lookingbill, if we could compile some of her wonderful fun humminbird facts from her Facebook posts and pass them on. She happily agreed. So here is a collection of fun facts in no particular order. Thank you Kay. Watch for more next week. – Martin Hagne, Executive Director, GCBO
Ruby-throated hummingbird fall migration along the Upper Texas Gulf Coast begins around Aug. 1 at just a trickle. Numbers ramp up to peak in mid-September, then taper off in early October.
Adult males are the first to move through, followed by females and juveniles of both sexes, and finishing with a final flourish of juvenile males (with lots of overlap).
They move through the area by the thousands and stack up along the coast to feed and fatten up. Then, when a good north wind blows in, they will take advantage of the good tailwind and all leave at once to continue their southbound journey along the coast. Even though they are all moving in the same general direction at the same time, they are not traveling together as a flock. In fact, they are very antisocial, always fighting and chasing each other. Think of it as rush-hour traffic, where the cars are all going downtown, with lots of road rage going on.
The largest and smallest hummingbird
The smallest hummingbird is the bee hummingbird, found only in Cuba. Not only is it the smallest bird in the world, it is the smallest warm-blooded vertebrate in the world. A bee hummingbird weighs 1.8 grams (less than a dime) and is only 2.2 inches long (slightly longer than a AA battery).
The largest hummingbird in the world is the giant hummingbird, found in the Andes Mountains. A giant hummingbird weighs 18 to 24 grams (the same as a AA battery) and is 9 inches long (roughly the same as a gray catbird). The ruby-throated hummingbird weighs 3.7 grams.
Predators
Unfortunately, hummingbirds are at the low end of the food chain and become a food source for other species. Large insects, such as praying mantis, dragonflies and spiders are among their main predators. We have personally seen a ruby-throated hummingbird that was caught in the web of a golden-orb weaver spider. Fortunately for the hummingbird (and unfortunately for the spider), we rescued it before the spider got to it.
Also, frogs and snakes will catch them if the opportunity arises. Even some birds like shrikes and jays prey on hummingbirds.
Eggs and nestlings are especially vulnerable to predation by other animals, including crows, jays, squirrels and chipmunks. And, of course, we have to mention cats that like to lie in wait under flowers or accessible feeders.
(A side note — you can help by placing your feeders high enough out of range of cats. And always keep your cats indoors.) As tough and feisty as hummingbirds can be, it is still a very dangerous world for them, full of peril.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.