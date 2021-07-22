As part of the ongoing Texas Department of Transportation resurfacing project, Navarro Street will be closed intermittently beginning Sunday.
The contractor, Hunter Industries, will resurface Navarro Street from Airline Road to North Street.
The work will occur during nighttime hours with potential lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The project is expected to last about three weeks.
Motorists should expect possible traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone.
Hunter Industries, of San Marcos, was awarded the contract with a bid of nearly $3 million.
