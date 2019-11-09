Near-freezing temperatures are expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The low temperature should last a few hours Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and crops. Crossroads residents should be mindful of their outdoor pets’ protection from the cold, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday will have a high of 77 and a low of 61. Monday will see a high of 77 and a low of 39 with a 40% to 60% chance of rain throughout the day. A high of 49 is anticipated for Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain and a dip to 34 that night.
