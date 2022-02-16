State Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022 by building the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program bigger. That means more submissions, more grants and spreading good to more communities, according to a press release.
This year, the program will award 100 $25,000 grants (vs. 40 grants in previous years) to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects. Additionally, the number of cause submissions is doubled to 4,000.
“State Farm Neighborhood Assist truly embodies the spirit of what our company has been about for 100 years-being a good neighbor,” said State Farm agent Diana Escalante. “I am excited about the program in 2022 because there are going to be more winners that help even more neighborhoods.”
In 2021, five Texas organizations each won a $25,000 Neighborhood Assist grant – Addi’s Faith Foundation, Building Their Village (Big Brothers Big Sisters), Harvest House, Ride2Health, and The Warren Center Autism Assessment Services.
For more information on the program go to neighborhoodassist.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.