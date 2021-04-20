New Century Hospice will host a Brick Scavenger Hunt along with Trinity Shores starting Wednesday.
Over the past year, many families have been stuck at home and this is a way to get families to enjoy the outdoors, with a prize in mind, according to a news release from Century Hospice.
Three bricks will be placed around Victoria, and prizes can be claimed (brick in hand) at New Century Hospice, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane No. 301B in Victoria.
The three brick clues are as follows:
1. In the center of a square
Where pecan trees take up the area there
I sit roundish and white
A timeless beauty, especially at night
So often you will see
Snapshots of a future bride-to-be.
2. In the middle of a busy street
A “Best of the Best” place to eat
On Monday we will not be there
But Tuesdays there are tacos to spare
The median might try to alter your plan
Come venture this way as fast as you can.
3. It’s not uncommon the people you see
Are here to pursue a mighty degree
Food and books galore
And necessary items found in the store
The colors are adorned in black, red and gold
A mighty feline sits so brave and so bold.
For more information call Sara Strnadel or Executive Director Meredith Alcantar at 361-572-0622.
