Visitors to the City of Victoria’s disc golf courses can give the fast-growing sport a try without having to buy their own equipment thanks to a new disc rental service offered by Flow Paddle Co, a recreation equipment provider located within Riverside Park.
The rental fee is $10 for a bag of six discs.
Residents are allowed to take the bag out of Riverside Park to play at different parks within Victoria County, and Flow Paddle Co. can also deliver the bags to players.
“One of our goals in bringing on a vendor was to be able to offer more recreation services than what we could provide on our own,” said Jaymie Ring, recreation services manager for Parks and Recreation. “We’ve seen an increase in people playing disc golf in the park, and we hope the rental service will bring even more people out to use the courses.”
The City of Victoria parks system has three disc golf locations. Two are in Riverside Park — the Riverside Disc Golf Course and the Fox’s Bend Disc Golf Course — and one is in Ethel Lee Tracy Park.
Ring reached out to Ashley Magee, owner of Flow Paddle Co., about the possibility of providing discs for rent, and Magee partnered with Wallace Hall, of OneStar Disc Golf, a local disc golf organization and equipment vendor, to create the program.
“Wallace’s experience and love for the game is a great asset in providing the best products for this service,” said Magee, who also is a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Flow Paddle Co has 21 kayaks, a paddle board and bicycles for rent.
The company also sells snow cones and loans basketballs and volleyballs for free with a $5 refundable deposit.
For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 361-485-3200 or visit victoriatx.gov/parks. To rent equipment from Flow Paddle Co, call 361-935-2618 or book online at flowpaddle.co.
