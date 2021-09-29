Saving Animal Lives 24/7 is partnering with Crossroads Veterinary Clinic to offer free spay and neuter services to Crossroad residents.
“The goal of this program is there’s no regulations. Anyone and everyone can get it done,” said Megan Driver, the founder of Saving Animal Lives 24/7 and creator of the new initiative.
The service will be offered every Tuesday at the Crossroads Veterinary Clinic. There will be a limited number of spots each month, and participants are required to register beforehand. They also will be microchipping for free every animal that is brought in.
With her rescue, Driver has been offering limited free spays and neuters for three to five animals a month. When folks reach out to her with a litter they don’t want, she will take them and ask whether she could get the mother fixed.
But after hearing folks talk about the need for more affordable spay and neuter programs during the recent town halls and City Council meetings addressing animal-related city codes, Driver decided it was time for her to do more.
“We just respect what she’s doing,” said Melody Richter, receptionist at Crossroads Veterinary Clinic and their liaison for the spay and neuter program. “This is going beyond what some of the other programs are for low-income people. There is no restrictions with this.”
Richter said she expects to see the number of dumped litters and unwanted pets at animal control to go down because of this program.
“We’re going to be able to do 40 spays and neuters a month,” said Richter. “When you look at that in terms of the full year that’s almost 2,100 animals that we’re going to be able to alter because of Megan’s program yearly ... That number is astronomical.”
The program is being funded through donations from rescues both within and outside of Texas as well as local community member donations, said Driver.
“This is a community involvement thing,” she said. “Everyone wants pet owners to be better in Victoria. We want to become more pet friendly, and this is the first step to do so.”
