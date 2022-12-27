A van full of new furniture surprised an Edna couple Tuesday.
Dennis Pendleton and his fiancée Carol Henson received tables, chairs, a mattress a new couch for their living room and other pieces Tuesday morning. The couple was the recipient of Kamin Furniture's Magic of Christmas Giveaway.
Buddy Kamin, owner of the Victoria furniture store, greeted the couple in his Santa Claus costume. Friends from the community volunteered to move things in.
"I didn't think I'd be at the top of their list," Pendleton said shortly after he found out why a procession of vehicles had shown up on his front lawn.
Henson called the gifts a "blessing."
"I'm speechless. I've never had anything like this," she said. "It's always been someone else."
Now that they have new furniture, Pendleton said he will not have to worry about affording a new La-Z-Boy chair for his fiancée.
"It's perfect timing," Pendleton said.
Kamin, who has routinely gifted furniture to veterans and their families for over 40 years, said he wanted to honor Pendleton's military service.
"Dennis had been affected by Agent Orange while in Vietnam," Kamin said. "I wanted to deliver good memories Dennis and Carol can share together in life."
In addition to the new furniture, Pendleton and Henson received gift certificates from multiple Crossroads businesses, such as the Victoria All-Sports Center.
"It is very important for me and my company to give back to our local veterans community, because they deserve it," Kamin said.
Matt Webb, who befriended Pendleton and Henson this summer at The Ranch Cowboy Country Church in Edna, said the couple deserved to be awarded with new items for their home.
"Dennis helped prepare my son for baptism this year," Webb said. "He took him under his wing."
Webb is a veteran himself, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps in California.
Another friend in attendance was Courtney Garretson, who has known Henson for 20 years.
"This is amazing. I couldn't think of two people more deserving of this," Garretson, who works for the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, said. "I'm thinking about how my daughter is serving right now and here in our area there's this tradition of giving back to those who've served."
Kamin said he enjoys putting together a surprise for families with veterans every year.
"I don't think there's enough appreciation for veterans today," Kamin said. "We can all step up to make a difference."