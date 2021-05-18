The Nave Museum presents its the newest exhibit, “Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together,” by Elaine Rose and Guiteau Lanoue, an artist duo, according to a news release from the museum.
In their first exhibit since the pandemic started, the duo took the available time in isolation from the pandemic to work toward creative ways to help the public move forward from the trauma of COVID-19.
They decided they wanted their art to bring people new energy, hope and introspection. In their words, “We want our journey to embrace the part of our past that has become our strength, and that will guide us into the future together … as one race.”
Rose is a contemporary artist who uses mixed media, oil, acrylic paints and papermaking.
Lanoue creates textured, structured and geometric mixed media handmade paper collages. Lanoue is a native of Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, and is influenced by memories of the colorful Caribbean and geometric influences of Africa.
Rose was featured in 1983 Notable Women of Texas, the 1990s Who’s Who of American Women, and 2008 Who’s Who in America. She has exhibited for over eight years at the International Art Expo in New York City.
The exhibit opens to the public on June 4 and runs through Aug. 1.
The Nave is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Nave is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission to the Nave is always free, and donations are accepted at the door.
Memberships are available. Call 361-575-8228 to find out how to join.
