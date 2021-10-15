The Victoria Farmers’ Market will expand its open-air market to two days a week with the addition of the market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St. in Victoria.
“It will be year-round like the Saturday market,” said Meridith Byrd, the market manager. “The market has really grown the past couple of years with new vendors and lots of new, fresh ideas coming from new farmers and vendors. A handful of them asked me over the summer if I thought about restarting the weekday market.”
When the farmers’ market was an independent entity, before being managed by the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, it was held Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In 2016, the food bank decided to pare down the market to one day a week and began offering it only on Saturdays. In September, at the market’s annual vendor meeting, the idea about adding a weekday market surfaced and was well-received by those in attendance.
So far, nine vendors will sell fresh produce, meats, farm-fresh eggs, peanut brittle, plants, pickles, jellies, salsas and handmade crafts at the weekday market.
“Particularly during produce season, it’s hard to go a week between pickings. They are picking nearly every day, so they have to try to find ways to keep the produce fresh enough or freeze it,” Byrd said. “This amounts to another opportunity for farmers to sell fresh produce and customers have one more option during the week to shop with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.