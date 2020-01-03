Amor Meus Spirituality Center begins the New Year with two opportunities for Crossroads residents to continue their spiritual journeys.
The center is a ministry of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament at Incarnate Word Convent.
On Jan. 18, Deacon Eddie Huse, who serves at Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria, will facilitate a retreat, “What Is So Good About God?”
“His presentations will focus on our personal relationship with God in prayer and God’s desire to be a part of our lives, bringing us the challenge of slowing down from our frenetic pace,” Sister Marian Sturm said in a news release. “This one-day retreat will provide the time to move closer to what we want our prayer life to be.”
Jan. 25, Deacon Steve Borowicz, who serves at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez, and Terry Robinson, an occupational therapist at DeTar Healthcare Systems, will facilitate “The Gift You Give Yourself,” a caregiver’s retreat and workshop. This workshop will remind participants that caregiving does not start with being busy or taking on tasks to bring comfort, rest and peace to others. It will invite them to take the time on this day and afterward to rest and know peace deep within their hearts, Sturm said.
It also will give participants the tools to be still, come to an inner quiet and experience a personal invitation from Jesus to, “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened and I will give you rest,” Matthew 11:28.
Both events will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm.
“You are welcome to the Liturgy of the Eucharist at 8:30 a.m. in the Convent Chapel but it is optional,” Sturm said.
A free-will or love offering will be accepted. Attendees must bring their own lunches.
